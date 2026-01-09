The always exciting adrenaline-filled Monster Jam is returning to the Prudential Center in Newark on Jan. 23 to 25.

The stars and their famous trucks will be there

It is the Monster Jam Arena Championship series, where 12,000-pound trucks rev up on two wheels and perform amazing feats.

Scheduled to participate will be Weston Anderson and his famous Monster Truck Grave Digger, Fernando Martinez and his truck El Toro Loco, Chuckie Pauken is bringing his Classroom Crusher, Kylie Kent and her Sparkle Smash is also scheduled to appear along with other famous trucks and drivers coming to Newark and getting ready for the Monster Jam World Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah in July.

Monster trucks up close and personal

There are opportunities available to see these trucks up close and personal with a Monster Jam Pit Party. Fans can get close to these Monster trucks and meet and take selfies with their favorite drivers.

The Monster Jam Trackside experience allows you to experience driver interviews, there are giveaways and you can watch the opening ceremony up close and personal.

This is a wonderful time to come out with the family and enjoy the heart-stopping excitement of these huge Monster trucks. Get there early, make a big evening out of it and check out these Monster trucks.

You can get tickets to these events by logging on to Ticketmaster and for more information you can log on to the link here.

