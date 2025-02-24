Nice weather alert for NJ: Four days in the 50s

The Bottom Line

In general, we have a very nice stretch of weather coming up this week. Let me highlight the pleasantness with three bullet points:

1.) With anywhere between 3 and 5 days in a row of 50+ degree temperatures (depending where you are), it will be New Jersey's warmest stretch of 2025 so far.

2.) Even low temperatures will end up on the mild side, likely above freezing for most of the state. That has not happened since we rang in the New Year on January 1st.

3.) There are two days this week that carry a rain chance. Neither one is a washout. And there is nothing wintry on the horizon.

Does this mean that spring is here, and snow is done for the season? Not a chance. I do not bang the gavel on significant wintry weather until the first day of Spring is in sight. Plus, long-range models continue to hint at a return to colder, more active weather in early March.

Get our free mobile app

Monday

If you liked Sunday's weather, odds are good you will like Monday too. A big dome of high pressure is still in control of New Jersey's atmosphere, keeping skies bright, weather dry (for now), and temperatures on the mild side.

Having said that, it is chilly to start Monday morning, with temperatures in the 20s and 30.

High temperatures should hit about 50 degrees Monday afternoon. That is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for late Feburary — more typical of late March. And it is about 20 degrees warmer than last week!

No complaints about Monday's weather. Not quite warm for New Jersey, but bright and mild. (Accuweather) No complaints about Monday's weather. Not quite warm for New Jersey, but bright and mild. (Accuweather) loading...

You should see abundant sunshine through the morning, before partial clouds build through the afternoon. Expect dry weather and only a light breeze.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Monday night. And that is an interesting development, because the blanket of clouds overhead will prevent temperatures from nosediving overnight. The majority of the state should stay above the freezing mark. And with lows in the mid to upper 30s, it will be one of the warmest nights of the year so far.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be in the running for the warmest day of the week. Inland South Jersey towns could flirt with 60 degrees.

Most highs will hit the mid 50s, despite lots of clouds overhead.

One little wrinkle in Tuesday's forecast is a band of showers expected to swipe from northwest to southeast from mid-afternoon through early evening. It will be light and brief — definitely not raining all day. And it is not going to rain everywhere — South Jersey has the best chance of staying dry.

A few showers on Tuesday will be light, brief, and all rain. (Accuweather) A few showers on Tuesday will be light, brief, and all rain. (Accuweather) loading...

I would not change your plans because of the rain potential. Just be aware, you might get wet late-day.

Wednesday

Another pleasant late February day. I think we will see a mix of sun and clouds, leaning on the bright side. Highs will scale back slightly to the lower 50s, still above normal for this time of year.

Mild 50s continue for New Jersey through Wednesday and Thursday too. (Accuweather) Mild 50s continue for New Jersey through Wednesday and Thursday too. (Accuweather) loading...

Thursday

Here's when you may need the umbrella, and outdoor plans run into some trouble.

A slow-moving cold front will traverse the Garden State, from west to east, throughout the daytime hours Thursday. That will drive in one or two periods of rain, lasting generally from sunrise through sunset.

It is not a total washout. And heavy rain seems unlikely, although there could be some rumbles of thunder late in the day. Total rainfall will probably stay below a half-inch.

In between the raindrops, it will be this week's grand finale of warmth. High temps will again surge well into the 50s.

Stormier weather picks up again by the end of the week, although there is not significant wintry weather on the horizon at this time. (Accuweather) Stormier weather picks up again by the end of the week, although there is not significant wintry weather on the horizon at this time. (Accuweather) loading...

The Extended Forecast

As February turns to March, colder air will prevail once again.

My latest forecast shows a blustery day for Friday, with high temperatures back in the seasonable mid 40s and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

On Saturday, South Jersey will tap into some warmer air again. While North Jersey only sees mid 30s, South Jersey is back in the mid 50s. Along with abundant cloud cover and a slight shower chance. (Some are promoting the idea of a "big storm" for this weekend — but I do not see any substantial threat at this time.)

Sunday, New Jersey will firmly end up back on the cold side. Teens and 20s in the morning. Highs only in the 30s. It will be sunny and breezy and generally wintry.

Models are unresolved as to how the first full week of March will go. I think the consensus is for colder air to persist, potentially resulting in some light snow chances. But that is not a slam dunk.

Our atmosphere will gradually become more "springlike" in the coming weeks. That does not just mean warmer — it means there the atmosphere will become "wavier" and more volatile. Warm days followed by cold days. Complicated snow-rain mixes. Windy, blustery days too.

As of now, I do not see any threat of a major winter storm on the horizon. But as always, we will be watching closely.

2025 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Scenes from the 2025 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for Special Olympics New Jersey on Saturday, Feb. 22. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.