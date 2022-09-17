NFL stadiums take a play out of the movie theater playbook

Before I was on the radio on the weekends, I had season tickets to an NFL team here in Jersey at the Meadowlands. I’m not telling you the name of that team because I don’t want any flack about my support of one team over another.

That was almost 30 years ago and I’d go with a group of guys, we’d take the tailgating to an epic level, go in to the stadium, grab a couple of beers and enjoy the game. We would take turns buying rounds of beers and knew to bring a couple of extra bucks for that tradition.

Now going to an NFL game at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is pretty expensive. If you’re going with a couple of guys you need to remortgage your home to buy a couple of rounds of cold beers.

A new survey came out by bookies.com which broke down the cost of beer at all the 32 home NFL stadiums. I found it fascinating. I thought the New York Giants and New York Jets would be at the top of the list as most expensive since we are within close proximity of New York City and let’s face it Jersey isn’t cheap either, they are not at the top of the list.

I thought, or should I say I assumed that both the Jets and Giants who play at the same stadium would have the same prices for the same beer. They do not.

If you go to MetLife stadium to watch the New York Jets and you want a cold beer you’re in luck. The Jets are tied with the Lions and Falcons as the least expensive stadium to buy a beer at an average of $6.25 for a 16 oz. beer. $6.25 is pretty hefty; if you have 4 guys and you’re buying a round it’ll cost you $25.00.

If you’re going to MetLife to see the New York Giants, you need $11.00 for that same beer! A round of beers will set you back $44.00, almost double the cost of a beer at a Jets game.

You want to go to Philly to catch the Eagles, bring your wallet and empty your bank account, a 16oz beer will run you $14.67 and is the most expensive in the NFL. A round of beers for the guys will cost you $58.68 which is more than double of a beer at a Jets game.

When I tailgated almost 30 years ago it was a different time, security was a little softer, the stadium was easily accessible beer was less expensive and the cost was manageable. It’s a different time now and the NFL teams across the league are doing what they can to make the experience at a game a little more enjoyable but it’s a lot more expensive. I love to pull up my chair open a cold one from the fridge and enjoy the games. Staying home is the place for me.

Good luck with your favorite team. Here is the full list of the average price of a 16oz beer at every NFL stadium as published by bookies.com

· $14.67: Eagles

· $13.75: Rams, Chargers

· $12.00: Raiders

· $11.50: 49ers, Saints, Jaguars

· $11.00: Dolphins, Giants, Commanders

· $10.50: Titans, Seahawks, Panthers

· $9.50: Cowboys, Packers

· $9.29: Steelers

· $8.80: Bears, Bills

· $8.63: Buccaneers

· $8.50: Chiefs

· $8.40: Patriots

· $8.13: Ravens, Browns, Cardinals

· $8.00: Texans, Vikings, Colts

· $7.50: Broncos

· $6.59: Bengals

· $6.25: Lions, Falcons, Jets

