Next storm system will bring some snow, rain, and wind to NJ

It's cold. Blah, blah, blah. Normal high temperatures for the 3rd of December are 48 to 52 degrees here in New Jersey. Once again, thermometers will barely make it to around 40 degrees Tuesday. The mid-winter chill continues, so grab the heavy winter coat and bundle up.

Now the big question: Will this cold air be "wasted," or might we see some wintry weather come from it? The answer is yes — but impacts from our impending clipper storm system will be relatively minor, and not everyone will see snowflakes.

Prime time for inclement, potentially wintry/wet weather will be Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Otherwise, we are talking about below-normal temperatures right through the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday

Another quiet, chilly day. I have received reports of light snow showers — flurries — around the Garden State early Tuesday morning. And we could see a few more flurries flying around later on. These are the ghosts of lake-effect snow bands, which have dumped more than five feet of snow over parts of New York State. Again, for New Jersey, nothing more than flurries here.

Expect sunshine with passing clouds Tuesday, with a light breeze blowing out of the northwest. Technically, early morning temperatures are about 10 degrees "warmer" than Monday. You will still be reaching for the winter gear though. High temperatures should reach about 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear. And cold, of course. Lows will once again dip into the 20s for the majority of NJ.

Wednesday

The daytime hours on Wednesday will be fine. Early sunshine will quickly erode away by increasing clouds. It will get breezier through the afternoon high. High temperatures will be limited to the lower 40s.

Spotty sprinkles and flurries may start popping up around sunset late Wednesday afternoon. Prime time for precipitation will come later though, mainly in the overnight hours.

Even so, we are looking at scattered light snow and rain for a brief time Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. (Probably peaking in intensity and spread around 2 a.m.)

I tend to agree with this GFS model precipitation type forecast as of daybreak Thursday, showing snow (blue) to the northwest and rain (green) closer to the coast. (College of DuPage Meteorology) I tend to agree with this GFS model precipitation type forecast as of daybreak Thursday, showing snow (blue) to the northwest and rain (green) closer to the coast. (College of DuPage Meteorology) loading...

For the area along and northwest of the NJ Turnpike corridor, this storm system will likely produce all snow. An inch or two of accumulation is possible, along with slippery spots Thursday morning.

Just southeast of the NJ Turnpike, you will probably see a slushy mix of snow to rain during the overnight. Slippery spots, but no accumulation.

For southern and coastal New Jersey, this will be a rainmaker. Much-needed rain, by the way. On the order of a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Thursday

Lingering snow and rain showers will wrap up by around 8 or 9 o'clock Thursday morning. And then skies should clear quickly, giving way to good sunshine by the afternoon.

However, there is another problem for Thursday. Wind.

Starting in the wee morning hours, a brisk westerly wind will begin to kick up, carrying a reinforcing shot of cold air into New Jersey. Gusts will likely peak in the 30 to 40 mph range. That is strong enough to cause sporadic power outages and flight delays. And it will add a big bite to the cold air too.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Thursday, from near 40 degrees in the morning to around the freezing mark by sunset. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s — bundle up!

Friday

With a fresh cold air mass in place, Friday will easily be the coldest day of the week. Morning lows in the 20s. Afternoon highs in the mid 30s, at best. Plus, a continuing chilly breeze. Ouch.

At least it will be sunny and dry on Friday.

The Extended Forecast

The first full weekend of December looks quiet and chilly, although temperatures will start to moderate.

I'm calling Saturday mostly sunny, with cold high temps near 40. Sunday will have a few more clouds and a bit of a breeze. High temperatures should push well into the 40s.

50s and even 60s should return next week. Although with a couple more opportunities for much needed rain. Right now, I'm watching Monday and Wednesday-Thursday for potential storm systems. As long as the warmup happens on schedule, there will be little risk for wintry weather. (As always, we will see how that plays out.)

