Newark’s Cherry Blossom Festival is back for 2022

It's that time of year again and I have to remind you that Newark, New Jersey, has more cherry blossoms than the more famous Washington, D.C., display.

Branch Brook Park is a lot closer than D.C. no matter what part of the state you're in. The park is safe and beautiful and the display that nature puts on this time of year is breathtaking.

The festival was limited last year due to the remains of the pandemic, but this year it's back in full force. It's a little bit earlier on the calendar, so don't get let it pass by before you realize it. The festival officially begins this Saturday with the bike race. Click here for more info.

Not a whole lot of people know that even though Washington, D.C., is more famous for its spring cherry blossoms, Newark has the most cherry trees in one location.

If you've never been, this is the right weekend and perfect opportunity to check it out. The blooms should be perfect for this weekend and the weather should be just about right to take it all in.

Dennis' trip to Newark's Cherry Blossom Festival

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.

