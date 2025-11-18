🚨Toddler dies after falling 20 stories from a Newark apartment building

🚨Residents describe building as aging, poorly maintained and understaffed

🚨Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the police

NEWARK — The fall of a toddler from the window of an apartment to the ground 20 stories below was likely a tragic accident.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said police responded at 7 a.m. to the Elizabeth Towers apartment building on Elizabeth Avenue in the Weequahic section. They found the child on the ground. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the child was not disclosed. Neighbors told NBC New York the family is from Ghana.

Concerns about building safety and window conditions

Unnamed law enforcement told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the fall appears to be accidental.

Some of the windows in the building were covered with garbage bags while others had cardboard and plywood, according to NBC New York. One resident described the building as "old" and in need of a renovation. Another said the building's maintenance staff is short-staffed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 877-TIPS-4EC (877-847-7432).

