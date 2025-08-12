NJ woman shot to death by ex at her Newark home, prosecutors say
NEWARK — A city man is charged with murder after his ex-girlfriend was found dead in her North Jersey apartment over the weekend, according to authorities.
Kasim McDonald, 42, of Newark, turned himself in at the Essex County jail several hours after the suspected domestic violence incident, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.
According to prosecutors, McDonald shot Shaneequah Williams, 45, at her apartment on Astor Avenue in Newark around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Neighbors heard screams and possible gunshots before police arrived at the apartment, RLS Media reported.
McDonald is charged with first-degree murder and three weapons offenses, including second-degree convicted felon to have possession of a handgun.
Woman shot in Newark remembered as a "beautiful soul"
After her death, friends of Williams flooded social media with tributes and memories.
"You fed me fried fish,shrimp and fries Friday night and before I can even heat up the leftovers you were taken from us. I’m gonna miss you sis," one woman said.
READ MORE: Report reveals NJ police misconduct in domestic abuse cases
Others described her as a "bright light" and a "beautiful soul."
No funeral or services information has been made public.
Help is available
If you feel you or someone you know may be a victim of abuse, call the 24/7 New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 572-SAFE (7233) or click here to see additional information.
