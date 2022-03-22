Newark, NJ woman charged: Cop breaks ankle during attack
NEWARK — A 22-year-old woman is in trouble after police said she attacked them while being arrested.
Zamiyah Taylor was at the Newark Police Department station at 31 Green St. around 4 a.m. on Sunday, when she was advised that she was being arrested for an outstanding warrant, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.
She became combative and began kicking, punching and spitting on two Newark police officers and a sergeant, who suffered a broken ankle in the attack, O’Hara said.
Taylor now faces five counts of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer.
Although she was reportedly unhurt, she was taken to University Hospital for crisis evaluation.
No further information was available from police as of Tuesday afternoon.
Previously, RLS Media reported that the woman told officers that she was "several months" pregnant.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
