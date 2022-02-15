Newark, NJ skateboarder charged with knocking out elderly victim

NEWARK — A Newark man has been arrested after a violent street attack on a senior citizen last week.

Tyjihad Ellison, 21, who police say reportedly suffers from mental illness, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police said Ellison was riding a skateboard on Friday around 10 a.m. when he punched the male pedestrian at Ferry Street near Merchant Street.

The older man was knocked unconscious, as seen in surveillance video secured from Newark police and posted to YouTube by NJ.com.

He was taken to University Hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

