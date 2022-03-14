Newark, NJ site of new restaurant from celeb chef Melba Wilson

NEWARK — Celebrity chef Melba Wilson has announced she is bringing her highly sought comfort food to New Jersey, with a new restaurant in Newark.

Melba's Restaurant in Harlem has been a magnet for stars and non-famous foodies, alike, since it first opened its doors in 2005.

Wilson has been called "The Queen Bee of chicken and waffles" by fellow celebrity chef, Bobby Flay.

Now, the restaurateur will offer "world-class cuisine" in the former First National State Bank space at 550 Broad St., with a goal of opening later this year, city officials announced.

The restaurant will offer seating in the original bank vault, providing a unique dining experience.

Melba’s will also have a separate coffee shop with a takeout window on Broad Street.

The historic building is in what the city has dubbed the future Harriet Tubman Square neighborhood, in honor of the planned monument being installed in Washington Park this year.

“For nearly two decades, people near and far have traveled just to experience Melba’s world-class cuisine and impeccable customer service and we will now have this opportunity here in Newark, New Jersey,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a written release.

550 Broad St. is owned and operated by Fidelco Realty Group.

“The addition of Melba’s to 550 Broad’s roster of tenants speaks volumes about this building’s significance to the Harriet Tubman Square neighborhood,” Fidelco Realty Group Chairman Marc E. Berson said in a statement, as reported by Real Estate Weekly.

