Newark, NJ shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 3 others hurt, police say

NEWARK — One teen is dead and three others hurt after a shooting at a car on Saturday night, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

Shots fired by men in a second vehicle on the 900 block of Bergen Street around 9 p.m. killed 17-year-old Djiba Kaba, of Newark, Stephens said on Sunday.

Three other teenagers — another male and two females in the same car as Kaba — were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the prosecutor's office confirmed.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

