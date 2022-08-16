A Newark man has been indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme that was targeting a 13-year-old girl in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

An indictment against 57-year-old Armando Conceicao states that the defendant paid an individual to travel to Texas to photograph the target and conduct reconnaissance at her home.

Following the individual's return from Texas, Conceicao instructed the person to proceed with the scheme, according to the indictment. The two discussed potentially hiring another individual for the kill. During conversations, the indictment notes, Conceicao confirmed that the target was 13 years old.

Conceicao is charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and causing another to travel interstate with intent that a murder for hire be committed. The murder-for-hire charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Authorities did not reveal a possible motive for the alleged scheme.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.