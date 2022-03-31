NEWARK — Carjacking, aggravated assault, and vehicular homicide are just a few of the charges for which a city man has been found guilty, in connection with a series of crimes on one day in 2018 incident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old mother.

Najeeh Green, 30, who was also convicted Wednesday of felony murder, manslaughter while fleeing police, and multiple weapons offenses, faces life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

On May 5, 2018, Green was involved in a crime spree that resulted in a man being shot, a women being carjacked at gunpoint in East orange, and the death of Priscilla Godoy, of Newark.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Godoy's skull was crushed when she was pinned between two parked cars as she tried to avoid the fleeing Jeep Cherokee that Green had stolen. Godoy was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"The defendant victimized three families," said Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg. "Because of the courage of those who survived, we were able to bring justice to the Godoy family as well as those who were carjacked and shot."

According to the prosecutor's office, Green has three prior felony convictions.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.