Newark, NJ man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death

NEWARK — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a man in August.

Juan Leandry, 23, of Newark, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Davion Sumler, 34, of Newark.

The victim was found dead on the 300 block of South 20th Street in the Fairmount section on Aug. 2.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported at the time that over three dozen shots were fired at Sumler.

Leandry was also charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree arson and and second-degree conspiracy to commit arson.

Prosecutors did not explain the arson charged and could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

He is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

