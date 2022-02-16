Newark, NJ fast-food cashier hospitalized in attack by violent line cutter

NEWARK — A woman working at a chicken restaurant was violently assaulted after she told a customer not to cut the line.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said the attack took place about 6:25 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Golden Wings Fish and Fried Chicken a block from University Hospital on South Orange Avenue.

The attacker and the cashier had a "quarrel," which sent the woman to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, she was still hospitalized in stable condition, according to O'Hara.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the man cut a line of customers and walked right up to the counter.

After the cashier told the man to go to the end of the line, the man went behind the counter, pulled the woman’s hair, choked her with his arm and slammed her to the floor while shouting "this is my f***ng hood," according to RLS's report.

Golden Wings Fish and Fried Chicken on South Orange Ave in Newark Golden Wings Fish and Fried Chicken on South Orange Ave in Newark (Google Street View) loading...

Still recovering from serious injuries

The attack left the woman with a loss of sight in her swollen right eye, a cut on her upper lip and injuries to her ribs.

Police had to take the woman to the hospital as an ambulance was not available. The attacker has not been arrested.

It was the second violent incident reported within a week

A skateboarder was arrested Tuesday after police said he violently punched a senior citizen with his board on Ferry Street on Friday.

Tyjihad Ellison, 21, who police say reportedly suffers from mental illness, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.