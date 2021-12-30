Newark, NJ 18-year-old ‘dropped off’ at hospital on Christmas, dies days later
NEWARK — Authorities are looking for answers connected to the mysterious shooting death of a city resident.
The local police department and county prosecutor's office announced on Thursday that it is investigating the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Nazier Taylor, who was "dropped off by car" at East Orange General Hospital just before 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Taylor was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to University Hospital in Newark. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., authorities said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred on Columbia Avenue. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information related to the incident, which police are treating as a homicide, is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.
