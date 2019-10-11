Newark native Reuben Perez leading the way for ICE — #BlueFriday

This Friday's Blue Friday honoree is Acting New Jersey Immigration and Customs Enforcement Chief Reuben Perez.

Director Perez joined me last week on the morning show to discuss the challenges facing LEOs as politicians compromise public safety in the pursuit of progressive political goals. I asked him directly if the AG’s ‘Sanctuary’ directive makes our communities more dangerous and he did not hesitate to answer ‘yes’.

Imagine being a federal law enforcement officer with the opportunity to protect and serve in the city you grew up in only to have to battle local authorities? It’s a maddening situation created by agenda driven politicos, specifically Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, which has put cops in a bad spot. Through it all, Acting Director Reuben Perez stands tall and continues to lead the critical activities necessary to keep our communities safe.

In typical fashion of a law enforcement officer who answer the calling to serve, Acting Director Perez blocks out the political noise and does his job. He’s not afraid to point out where the politicians have failed, but he refuses to be a victim of corrupt politics. Thanks to heroes like Reuben Perez, I know the future is looking brighter.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

