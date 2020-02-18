Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says that Attorney General William Barr is provoking "fear and hatred" over his sanctuary city policies and those of the state. It's a convenient ploy to call it "fear and hatred," but it's really just "law and order." Something a lot of left leaning politicians want to abandon for more votes, but at what cost to the law abiding public?

Once again, if any mayor or senator or governor in this state could give me "sanctuary" over that horrible federal income tax law, please contact me! This is not about compassion for a constituency, it's about expanding that constituency and gaining more votes and therefore more power. How this transparent and reckless nonsense isn't' seen for what it is mystifies rational, decent, law abiding people every day. I guess that's why a lot of them are moving out of New Jersey.

