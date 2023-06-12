Police: NJ man robbed in own home after dating app disaster

📱 Police seek trio for violent home invasion in Newark

NEWARK — Police have been searching for a home invasion robber who held up a man after connecting with him on a dating app.

Surveillance images of the man were released by Newark police in connection with the violent crime early on May 18.

Around 4:20 a.m., the Newark resident invited the suspect, whom he had met on a dating website, to his home in the 200 block of Shephard Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed.

The suspect entered the apartment, left after a few minutes and returned shortly afterwards with two other people.

The three suspects then robbed and assaulted the victim, taking his wallet and other personal property, Fragé said.

Detectives said the first man was described to police as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches with a thin build, dark complexion and a slight beard.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black and white jacket and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect was urged to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

They can also be submitted online.

