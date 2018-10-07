Newark cops rescue suicidal man from city overpass

NEWARK — A suicidal man spotted by Elizabeth police standing on an overpass was being checked out at a local hospital after officers prevented him from hurting himself.

The man was seen on the other side of a guardrail on Haynes Avenue around 6:40 on Saturday night, police said. The man did not see officers arrive on the scene, and they were able to bring him back over the guardrail safely.

"I commend the officers for their swift actions and relentless commitment to preserving life," Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. "This type of selfless courage is exemplary of the best and brightest of the Newark Police Division."

The man was taken to University hospital for evaluation, and nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

Police in Trenton helped save a suicidal man from jumping off of a bridge in July. The department shared a video of the officers approaching a man sitting on the edge of a bridge, and how the officers were able to bring him back to safety.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.

More From New Jersey 101.5