Video shows Trenton cops stopping man from jumping off bridge

TRENTON — Thanks to the work of two city police officers, a man who said he wanted to kill himself was brought back to safety.

The incident happened on July 13 when Officers Richard Agabiti and Richard Gonzalez were called to the Lincoln Avenue Bridge after getting a report of a man sitting on the ledge. The man was not only sitting on the edge of a bridge, but his location put him over active rail tracks and live electrical wires, according to police.

When the officers reached the man, they were able to grab him by the arms and pull him back over the wall before he could hurt himself. In the video, the man can be heard saying he wants to kill himself while the officers can be heard telling him they were there to help him. The man told the officers he had "been through a lot of stuff," to which the officers replied that "It's nothing that we can't work out."

After being saved by the officers, the man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

"This is just one example of the extraordinary work that our police officers perform day in and day out," Trenton Police Director Pedro Medina said in a statement. "I commend these officers for their quick actions that averted what could have become a tragedy."

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.

