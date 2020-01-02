Newark cops lauded for preventing shooting at gas station

NEWARK — The city has released body camera footage showing the arrest of a previously convicted felon who was armed with a handgun.

Three of Newark's newest police officers, who are members of the public safety department's Community Focus Team, pulled into the Exxon gas station at 397 Springfield Ave. just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers, who still are in field training, heard two men arguing loudly and also saw one of the men take out a handgun while approaching the second man, police said.

The three officers each drew their handguns and arrested 36-year-old Laquan Walker, who faces weapon possession charges.

“I am grateful that these officers took command of a situation that could have ended in a tragedy,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “The Community Focus Team Officers, who are still in field training, likely averted a shooting and may have saved a man’s life. Our neighborhoods are safer thanks to the presence and quick actions of these officers. They each exhibited great restraint and should be commended."

No injuries were reported.

More from New Jersey 101.5: