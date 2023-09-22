Newark Airport comes in last for customer satisfaction

J.D. Power is out with a new survey about airports, and Newark Liberty doesn’t come out looking too good.

It’s the 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, and it ranked the 20 “mega” airports on the continent based on customer satisfaction.

Out of the 20 airports that qualified, Newark Liberty came in at…..number 20. Dead last.

The study is based on 27,147 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days. Travelers evaluated either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience. The study was fielded from August 2022 through July 2023.

Here are the six metrics J.D. Power used for the rankings:

Airport accessibility (getting to the airport/leaving the airport)

Check-in/baggage check (as applicable)

Security check

Food, beverage and retail

Terminal facilities (concourses, lounges, signage, restrooms, gate areas)

Baggage claim (as applicable)

Interestingly enough, overall customer satisfaction is up in the mega segment, due mainly to capital improvements. Maybe with Newark’s new terminal, it will climb the rankings next year.

The airport that was tops in the mega category is Detroit’s airport, scoring 800; followed by Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (796) ranking second, and Harry Reid International Airport (787) ranking third. The segment average was 772; Newark Liberty’s score was 732.

In the “large” category, Philadelphia International Airport ranked dead last out of 27 airports. The average in that category was 789; Philly came in at 752.

