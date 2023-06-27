New Yorkers fed up with the woke nonsense (Opinion)

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is proposing new rules that would require eateries — including the Big Apple's famous pizzerias and bagel shops that use coal and wood-fired ovens — to reduce carbon emissions by 75%, according to a report in the New York Post.

Mayor Adams defended the move by saying the city must do everything it can to reduce carbon emissions.

Many people in New Jersey either have roots, jobs, or some kind of income that is dependent on New York City. The city is committing suicide with its rampant crime, insane rules and regulations and overall social and structural decay.

The city has seen hard times before and many of us remember how hard it was for the city to climb back to the pinnacle of success and prestige it once held.

Now people are seeing New York in decline, and many have had enough. Some people have fled to safer, more sane locales, yes even here in New Jersey, believe it or not, to avoid the chaos.

One artist and activist on Monday couldn't take it anymore and went to New York City Hall to express his frustration.

Artist and activist Scott LoBaido of Staten Island threw 48 slices of pizza over the fence into City Park near the mayor’s office to protest the policy, which he likened to the Boston Tea Party.

As he threw the slices over the fence he cried, "Give us pizza or give us death."

You can watch the video here.

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom