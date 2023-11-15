Three NJ towns make travel site’s list of coziest winter spots in the U.S.

❄ Travel site has a list of the top 110 coziest winter towns in the U.S.

❄ Three New Jersey towns made the list

How would you like to get away to a cozy winter destination?

As the colder months get ready to emerge, travel website New York Travel Guides ranked the “110 Coziest Winter Towns in America” for a magical getaway filled with snow, fun winter activities, sparkling Christmas lights, and more.

To come up with its findings, the travel experts collected data and compared 575 small towns across three categories – popularity during the winter with the general public and photographers, cozy weather, and cozy activities and atmosphere.

Of the 110 winter towns chosen, three New Jersey towns ranked among the coziest in the U.S. for a magical getaway.

Christmas in Cape May (Photo Credit: Cape May)

#32 Cape May

Coming in at 32nd place on the New York Travel Guides' list is Cape May. Founded in 1848, this town is a “must-see” during the Christmas season, according to New York Travel Guides. Visitors can see the decorated Washington Street Mall or attend one of the town's many holiday events. A highlight is the West Cape May Christmas Parade, which takes place on the first Saturday in December. During Winter Wonderland at Congress Hall, people can shop at Vendor Village, have breakfast with Santa, and see the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Red Bank Borough of Red Bank, NJ via Facebook

#62 Red Bank

This Monmouth County town is a perfect winter getaway with a ton of events happening during the holiday season. New York Travel Guides highlighted the Annual Town Lighting and Holiday Express Concert, where you can listen to holiday music, see Santa, enjoy dance performances, or see all the sparkling Christmas lights. Another winter favorite in Red Bank is The Wag’s Christmas Spectacular at Riverside Gardens Park.

Winter Village (Facebook)

#104 Clinton

Coming in towards the end of the list of the coziest winter towns in the country is Clinton. Founded in 1865, this small New Jersey town is a great getaway during the colder months. The list highlights "Winter Village” at the Red Hill Museum Village, an outdoor holiday market where you can find 45 craft artisans who sell unique gifts, food and drinks. Clinton is also home to cozy coffee shops such as Riverside Coffee & Tea where you can go in and warm up with your hands wrapped around a hot mug of something good.

a_namenko

You know where the Jersey towns rank, but what is the coziest town in the U.S. for a magical getaway, according to New York Travel Guides?

#1 Leavenworth, Washington

According to New York Travel Guides, if you wanted to see a German Bavarian village without going to Germany, then Leavenworth is the place to go this winter. Founded in 1906, this ranks as America’s coziest winter town. It offers a ton of winter fun, including skiing and sleigh rides. Stroll the streets, enjoy authentic Bavarian food, and Christmas shopping at unique stores. Christmas lights? They are abundant and everywhere from Thanksgiving through February. Don’t forget about the Christmastown festival from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, which includes live entertainment, gingerbread house displays, and photo ops with “The Big Guy.”

For a complete list of the 110 coziest winter towns in the U.S., visit here.

