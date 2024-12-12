New Jersey sports stadium gets a new name

⚽ A NJ sports stadium gets a new name thanks to a partnership

HARRISON — A major league soccer team (MLS) is getting a new stadium name.

The New York Red Bulls, who plays home matches in Harrison, New Jersey, have been competing in the league since it was founded in 1996.

The team announced it entered a 13-year partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets. As part of their collaboration, starting today, the 25,000-person venue that was previously known as Red Bull Arena will now be called “Sports Illustrated Stadium.”

This marks the first stadium naming rights partnership in Sports Illustrated’s 70-year history.

“We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking long-term partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets and the iconic Sports Illustrated brand,” said RBNY president Marc de Grandpre, who spoke to mlssoccer.com.

According to the team, Sports Illustrated Tickets will also take over as the “Official Ticketing Partner” for all events at Sports Illustrated Stadium beginning in 2026.

This includes all New York Red Bulls and NJ/NY Gotham FC home matches, international soccer games, youth events, concerts, watch parties, and more.

“With its blockchain partner, Ava Labs, Sports Illustrated Tickets will set a global precedent, making Sports Illustrated Stadium the first major venue where all events will be blockchain-based ticketing,” according to a released statement.

The technology will provide attendees with a secure, interactive, and efficient ticketing solution.

Sports Illustrated Tickets plans to integrate its popular digital SI Fan Cover experience at all stadium events so attendees can leave the venue with a keepsake to relive the moment and share with family and friends.

Sports Illustrated Tickets will also serve as the “Official Fan Experience Partner” for the stadium. “Club SI” will offer food, beverages, live entertainment, and VIP access.

