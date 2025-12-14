In February of 2012, the New York Giants won their fourth Super Bowl. I’m going out on a limb and saying that will also be their last.

Since that day, the Giants have a record of 72-137-1. That’s the third-worst in the NFL over that span. Only the Browns and their stadium-mate Jets have been worse.

It’s been a compounding of errors year after year since 2011 that have gotten the Giants to where they are.

Not protecting Eli Manning well enough from 2013-2016, believing Eli Manning still had good football left in the tank from 2017-2018, drafting Saquon Barkley #2 overall in 2018, drafting Daniel Jones in 2019, hiring Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur, then Joe Judge, then Brian Daboll, and then Joe Schoen.

Mixed into all of that nonsense is a culture of losing that is unbreakable. Drafting good players? They’ll get worse as their tenure with the Giants goes on. Drafting young and exciting players? The stench of the Giants organization will infect them and beat their morale to a pulp.

The Giants know how to do one thing well, and that’s lose. They’ve done it for over a decade, and there’s no end in sight.

They fired their head coach Brian Daboll, the fourth head coach to be fired since Tom Coughlin was let go in 2015, they’re 0-4 since.

They fired their defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen; they’re 0-2 since.

The only man left standing from the regime they hired in 2022 is general manager Joe Schoen, who, in any competent organization, would have been fired weeks ago. He’s 5-26 over the last two seasons, and has lost double-digit games three consecutive years.

Yet he’s still employed by the Giants.

If that doesn’t tell you the organization has no idea what they’re doing, I don’t know what will.

I hate to break it to you, Giant fans, no part of me likes being the bearer of bad news, but it’s not hyperbole to say your team may never be good again. It’s been 10 years, what’s 10 more?

