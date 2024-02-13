New York Fries is opening a New Jersey location

A restaurant featuring French fries is opening a new location in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall.

New York Fries is a Canadian fast-food chain specializing in French fries, poutine, and hot dogs. While their name suggests a New York origin, they are actually Canadian born and bred, founded in 1984. Here's a breakdown of what they offer:

Menu:

🔴 Fries: The star of the show! Hand-cut, skin-on fries cooked in canola oil are available in various sizes and can be seasoned with a variety of toppings like salt, pepper, and Cajun spice.

🔴 Poutine: A quintessential Canadian dish featuring fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds. New York Fries offers several varieties, including classic, vegetarian, and even breakfast poutine.

🔴 Hot dogs: Premium beef hot dogs served on toasted buns with various toppings like chili, cheese, and relish.

New York Fries has over 120 locations across Canada, primarily in malls and food courts. They also have locations in Bahrain, China, Egypt, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement:

Off the heels of our exciting reentrance into the United States with our Roosevelt Field Mall opening, expanding into New Jersey is an amazing next step towards our continued growth across the East Coast and beyond,” said Craig Burt, Chief Operating Officer at New York Fries. “We’ve received such a warm welcome from our opening in Long Island and expect a similar response from the Edison community. We’re thrilled to bring our premium fresh-cut fries to guests across the area and can’t wait for Menlo Park mall goers to try the perfect French fry.

They have another location planned for the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.

