NJ cop injured by out-of-control drunk man on New Year’s

WAYNE — A police officer was injured when authorities responded to a home in the early hours of New Year’s Day following an ambulance request from a family member about an extremely intoxicated man.

Just before 3 a.m., three officers from the Wayne Police Department found the man agitated and aggressive, cursing and screaming at the officers, according to Wayne Police Chief Joseph Rooney.

The man, later identified as Justo Correa, 42, of Wayne, shoved Officer Daniel Apryasz during a struggle and injured his shoulder.

Correa resisted arrest but officers were able to subdue and handcuff him, they said.

As officers tried putting him into a police vehicle, Correa struggled and during that struggle, kicked Sgt. Brendan Rigler, officials said.

Correa was charged with terroristic threats, obstruction of a governmental function, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

He was charged on a summons and was released.

