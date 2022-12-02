New Wawa opens in Hamilton, NJ with free coffee

How would you like some free Wawa coffee? I thought so. You need to get over to the brand-new Wawa in Hamilton (Mercer County).

It's located at 3157 South Broad St. and the free coffee is a part of its Grand Opening Celebration.

TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville says you can treat yourself to a free cup starting today (Thursday, Dec. 1) through Sunday, Dec. 4. Wawa says it's a "toast to the community and brighter days," according to the article.

There was a ceremonial ribbon cutting this morning and the first 100 customers were given free t-shirts.

Since Wawa is so community-minded, the new store paid tribute to Hamilton's first responders by inviting the Hamilton Police and Hamilton Firefighters to the Grand Opening.

Both groups took part in Wawa's signature Hoagies for Heroes competition. Have you heard of it before? It's a hoagie-building contest. Sounds like fun, doesn't it? Whichever group could build the most hoagies in 3 minutes won.

It didn't matter who won, each department was given a $1,000 donation from Wawa to give to a charity of their choosing.

Wawas seem to be springing up all over the area. Another one is being constructed at the intersection of Quakerbridge Road and Sloan Avenue also in Hamilton Township.

The coffee and hoagies seem to be among the most popular items.

I'm not a big coffee drinker but I loved Wawa's French Vanilla Iced Coffee...it's better than anyplace else.

I also love their snacks...the fried ravioli, mozzarella sticks, etc...the ones in the warmers by the registers. Yum.

Stop by and check out the new place.