New TV show coming to the Shore

New Jersey’s reputation as a hub for film and television production will get another boost as the pilot for a new show, “Dinner Talk,” will be filmed in locations along the Shore. According to the Asbury Park Press, some of the locations include Long Branch, Asbury Park, and Bradley Beach. The show, says writer and director Louis Gerard Politan, is a "unique story about a restaurant that serves as an epicenter for a circle of people who become intertwined and lost souls seeking redemption. The story illustrates that human and life issues don’t discriminate against class, status or success and it is here where the characters and stories unfold."

The show is a collaborative effort between Asbury Films LLC and 10PRL Productions in Long Branch; Asbury Films LLC CEO and founder Paul Perrina told APP.com, "I want to bring internationally recognized, world-renowned quality to the Shore while remaining a family of largely New Jersey-bred musicians, actors and crew, and create every aspect of a film with the abundant talent we have around us on the Shore." 10PRL Productions offers film and photography studios, event space and music, arts, and dance. Founder and CEO April Centrone told Jersey Shore Online, “All of us at 10PRL Productions are very excited to see major filmmaking happening on the Jersey Shore. We are New Jersey based, New Jersey proud, and you can be sure, there is much more to come.”

Let’s hope the show gets picked up and turned into a series that highlights the diverse experience that is the Jersey Shore!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

