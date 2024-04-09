New trick burglars use that NJ homeowners should know

Who remembers the carefree days when leaving your doors unlocked was just a way of life? With the exception of when it was time for everyone to sleep, doors would be left open for all to enter whenever they wanted.

But with common courtesy of course. If you were visiting someone you normally don't see, for example, you would first knock on the door or ring the bell.

However, if you were visiting your neighbor's house and it was someone you were close with, you might just give a quick knock before walking right in. In general, we allowed our guard to be down since we didn't feel unsafe.

Now yes, not everywhere was like that. Some areas might've been less safe than others where being that casual wouldn't be an option.

But when compared to today, we were certainly a lot more trustworthy. That isn't the case anymore.

Home security Canva loading...

From then, to now

Think about that example I just shared from the past and ask yourself this. Would you even open the door instantly for anyone nowadays?

Maybe not without a look first at a security camera. Or even, maybe a peak through the window.

Some homeowners simply don't trust someone knocking or ringing the bell anymore. It's not that the neighborhood is less safe. Instead, we, as a whole, have gotten more paranoid that we can't trust anyone.

Yes, home burglaries have happened in the past. And sadly, they'll continue into the future. Perhaps it's past incidences that have brought us to this point of being extra paranoid.

Canva Canva loading...

Break-ins made easy

One of the biggest items thieves have been targeting lately is key fobs. And why not? The majority of homeowners often keep them in an easily accessible area near the door.

But that's not the trick we're about to talk about. Yes, key fobs make stealing a car easier, but so does wireless technology.

In the case of the car, all the thief has to do is hit the unlock button to know which car it's for. Then they hop in, push the start button, and drive off.

But to get to that key fob, they need to first get inside. And it's here where wireless technology is also making it easier for them to enter our homes.

Home burglary warning Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Illegal devices

Thieves across the country have become more tech-savvy when it comes to our security systems. They know we have security, but they also know a majority of us have wireless set-ups.

Wireless, in general, is much easier since it doesn't require hard-wiring. Plus it gives the homeowner more flexibility as to where they want their cameras positioned.

And that's exactly what the thieves want. Although these devices are banned for general use, wi-fi jammers are becoming a concern for many homeowners, including those here in The Great Garden State.

Canva Canva loading...

What's a wi-fi jammer?

In simplest terms, a wi-fi jammer is capable of disabling a wireless system that depends on wi-fi. Once those devices are offline, the thief has easy access to the home without the fear of being seen on camera.

What's more, if they're looking to take your car, they know your wireless key fob is nearby. They'll just grab it, and go.

Now yes, they might look for other items, but the car key fob is one of the easiest for them to take. All of this is thanks to wireless technology.

And, they can do it during the daytime very quickly when the door is most likely to be unlocked.

Thief disabling wi-fi to steal a car Canva loading...

What to do?

First off, don't keep valuables near the door. That's exactly what the thief is looking for, to make a quick getaway.

Keep those key fobs in a different place and away from any entry point. That'll increase the chances that your personal property will remain safe.

Second, don't solely rely on wi-fi-based security. Make sure at least some part of the security system can operate without the need for a wireless connection.

This will ensure that a wi-fi jammer won't be able to disable the entire system, which is what's been happening across the country. Remember, those doors can remain unlocked as long as you're smart with security and storage of valuables.

Canva Canva loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.