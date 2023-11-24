Security block used by NJ Amazon worker you need to know about

With the holiday season now here, people all over New Jersey will be ordering packages to be delivered to their homes. No surprise since it's all part of the holiday rush.

Cyber Monday, for example, is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. And of course, Amazon will be front and center for a majority of those packages.

Amazon, unlike most retailers, has its own delivery service. Over the past several years, it's become commonplace to see Amazon trucks and vehicles driving all over The Garden State.

However, a recent incident occurred involving a New Jersey customer. But this particular complaint wasn't about missing or damaged packages.

Nor was it about receiving somebody else's packages by mistake. This complaint had to do with a security breach that was allegedly caused by an Amazon delivery driver.

Security block used by NJ delivery worker you need to know about Very concerning, especially during the holidays. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Delivery Security Warning Suebsiri, Getty Images (Canva) loading...

As mentioned above, New Jersey 101.5 reached out to Amazon for clarification regarding company policy surrounding Wi-Fi Jammers. More specifically, we asked if there would ever be a situation that would warrant a driver to need such a device.

According to an Amazon delivery service representative, Amazon does not allow or authorize delivery drivers to use any type of Wi-Fi blocker, and assured us that this matter is being looked into. They also stated that steps will be taken to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.

Although this particular incident involved an Amazon employee, it could occur with any delivery service. If you suspect such a device was used with your order, submit a complaint to the company directly.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.