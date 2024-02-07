New Jersey might soon see toothpaste locked up in stores

Picture this. You head out to your local retailer to purchase some toothpaste along with other toiletries.

It's not a big purchase or anything like that. Just a quick run in and run out for something you need at that moment.

It's also not anything expensive. Along with toothpaste, we'll say you're also looking to purchase some deodorant and some shampoo.

But when you show up and get to the aisle, you realize you're unable to make the purchase. At least, unable to make it quickly and conveniently.

All three items you went for are suddenly behind a locked case with no way for you to open it. The only option that you appear to have is to push a button for an associate to come over so you can make your purchases.

Frustrating Experience

So you push the button and you wait. And you wait. And you wait. Two minutes go by before you proceed to push the button again.

Once again you wait. And you wait. And you wait. After another two minutes, you start to get frustrated.

You were hoping to be out of the store by now and on your way. Instead, you're still standing in front of basic everyday household items you're looking to buy that don't cost much at all.

Five minutes have now gone by and you begin to look for an associate. And after realizing nobody seems to be available to help, you leave to head to a different store in frustration.

Change May be Coming

Although this might not be a common sight yet in New Jersey, don't be surprised if you start seeing it soon. Many retailers have been rolling out tighter security measures to combat the theft of everyday household items.

Things such as toothpaste, shampoos, deodorants, and other everyday toiletries and cosmetics are being locked up as a way to stop theft, which has spiked since the pandemic. This coming on the heels of other retailers scaling back or eliminating self-checkout for similar reasons.

But not all items such as cosmetics and toiletries will be locked up. Some stores are testing out a new security system that'll enable you to access such merchandise by using your phone number.

Introducing the Freedom Case

The freedom case is sort of like an intelligent locking case. It essentially will allow you to unlock the case by simply using your number or some sort of rewards perk. That way, information is recorded as to who accessed the items.

Furthermore, it eliminates the wait time a customer might experience if they had to wait around for an associate to unlock the case themselves. At the same time, it deters thieves thanks to the added security measures and can sound the alarm if suspicious activity is detected.

And it's not just toothpaste and deodorant that are being locked up in such a manner. Other items are right up there when it comes to that spike in retail theft.

A theft deterrent

According to CNN Business, "cigarettes, health and beauty products, over-the-counter medications, contraceptives, liquor, teeth-whitening strips, and other products are the most commonly stolen items at US stores."

CNN Business also reports that "retailers see up to a 20% reduction in sales when they lock up items." There is, however, a flipside when it comes to simply locking items up.

Without a system such as the freedom case, employers have to absorb higher labor costs to ensure staff is properly available to unlock such items in a timely manner. With proper staffing, it takes an average of approximately 1.5 minutes for a customer to receive their locked-up item.

New for New Jersey

The freedom case is a way to not only reduce wait times but to also cut back on the labor costs of having to secure such items. As of now, up to 26 separate retailers have been testing this security method.

As more retailers test out this method and roll it out to more locations, it's very possible we'll start to see this at a larger scale in New Jersey. That, along with reduced self-checkout options.

Both scenarios are likely in New Jersey thanks to those who feel the need to steal and ruin the shopping experience for the rest of us.

