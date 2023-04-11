New study: NJ is one of the best places in the US to retire

Every time I see a study that involves New Jersey, I naturally automatically cringe just knowing that the news is not good.

We're the worst in this and the worse than that. And who needs a study to rub it in? We are all fully aware of all the problems here in the state. But here’s something you probably never thought of.

No one ever thinks about retiring in New Jersey because you just assume that life can be so difficult here that people can’t wait to get the heck out. A very new study shows that this may actually be a pretty decent place to retire.

Yes, you read that right. New Jersey is actually one of the best states in the country to retire in.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

I know, I was shocked as you. But a new study by Scholaroo bears that out. Shockingly, this study found that retirees in New Jersey are actually pretty lucky. We rank 19th overall in the country for good places to retire. Now how can this be? Well, the study

Analyzed all the things that make a place good for retirement.

They evaluated these in over 30 different metrics in five different categories:

Affordability — (need I explain?)

Entertainment — like how many museums, theaters and golf courses a state has,

Healthcare — Including how many nurses a state has, and the life expectancy of its residents,

Safety— Including deaths from falls, (which kind of seems arbitrary until you realize how many old people die as a result of falls,) and crimes against the elderly.

Wellness— This category includes metrics like weather, mildness and non-smoking regulations.

Pretty much everything that could contribute to the quality of life during retirement was included here. It’s a very comprehensive study.

And while our worst rankings were in the affordability category, (41) we scored high in healthcare at number nine, number 19 in entertainment and at number 10

in wellness.

So, even though New Jersey didn’t make it into the top 10 places to retire in the country, all things considered, number 19 is not a bad place to be.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022