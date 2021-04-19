New study claims these are New Jersey’s safest towns

Every year, SafeWise, a home security website, pores through the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report and Census Bureau information and publishes its list of the safest cities in America, as well as in each state. They also surveyed people to gauge their attitudes toward crime in their area.

That survey turned up some interesting concerns.

About 58% of New Jerseyans expressed concern about crime, a 14% increase from they year before, yet crime rates in the Garden State, for the most part, stayed the same.

New Jersey's violent crime rate made an almost imperceptible improvement compared to last year—while the overall rate stayed at 2.1 incidents per 1,000 people, there were 162 fewer violent crimes.

The state also saw fewer property crimes with the property crime rate dropping from 14.0 per 1,000 people to 13.4.

Still, the Garden State is close to the national average and even saw some improvements like fewer experiences with property crime and a lower property crime rate. All of New Jersey's 50 safest cities reported crime rates well below the state and national average.

Here, according to SafeWise, are New Jersey’s 10 safest cities: