Hey, New Jersey… would you like a venti Iced Caramel Macchiato with almond milk, an extra shot of espresso? With the caramel drizzle divided equally in the bottom and on top of the foam, with light ice? Plus three pumps of mocha syrup, two pumps of toffee nut syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top? Served it in a grande cup with a separate cup of ice on the side and a packet of Sweet'N Low?

No? Well, I hope not, that’s what ChatGPT came up with as an incredibly complicated Starbucks order, according to one Reddit user.

For any New Jerseyans who would like to have any other Starbucks order, you might want to make a visit to the Aberdeen Plaza soon.

According to What Now Philadelphia, the famous coffee shop has signed a lease for a space at the plaza on Route 35.

The Starbucks store will move into a storefront that used to house a Dunkin location. No opening date has officially come out.

Mayor Fred Tagliarini says,

This was desperately needed for that part of town. The Starbucks will just be the final piece that we have been waiting for.

So get ready to get caffeinated, NJ!

By the way, I will take the iced caramel macchiato, just without all of ChatGPT's fixings.

Oh, and in case you are confused by the way you order sizes of drinks at Starbucks, let me clear this up for you:

☕ Tall = Small

☕ Grande = Medium

☕ Venti = Large

I know it’s not ideal, but it’s been around for decades, we can stop acting like it’s that confusing.

