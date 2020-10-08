New Springsteen documentary to premiere Oct. 23

Even though Springsteen fans were thrilled last year at the release of Bruce's album Western Stars, there were still people like me who were hungry for a good old E Street touch. It’s been 6 years since we actually got to hear the E Street Band backing Bruce. That was 2014’s High Hopes.

While I’m a Springsteen fan, I am somewhat of a purist. His departures and solo projects have never really thrilled me as much as the unique sound that only the E Street Band can give him. That’s why the release of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s latest, Letter to You, is so exciting to me and other long time Springsteen fans. Notably, this marks the first time that Springsteen has performed with his full band since Born in the USA. But this time, the album also comes with an accompanying documentary.

Letter to You is the name of the film project as well, and according to brucespringsteen.net, Bruce describes it like this, “This is the first thorough documenting of the E St. Band at work. We filmed the five days of 'Letter To You' sessions, and you will get to see the band and myself piecing together the arrangements and recordings that comprise our latest release.”

What’s exciting about this documentary is that it promises to be less of a story about making the new record and more about the E Street Band itself. Springsteen, In a note posted in his own handwriting on his official fan site says that the project, directed by Thom Zimny with cinematography by Joe DeSalvo and starring the E Street Band, will highlight how the E Street Band has worked together throughout its performances with Bruce over the past 45 years.

I’d be dating myself to tell you that my first Springsteen concert was 40 years ago, but — oh well, so be it. That’s why it stands to reason that I’m very much looking forward to seeing Bruce and my old friends, the E Street Band and how they’ve evolved, yet still stayed true to themselves throughout the years.

Looking through photos online, I noticed that they all look so drastically different from those days onstage at the old haunts I used to follow them around to watch them perform at so I guess it’s not just me who has gotten older.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.