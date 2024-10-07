New menu items at Wendy’s: Get a taste of ‘Bikini Bottom’

🔵 Spongebob Squarepants turns 25 this year

🔵 Wendy's is celebrating with two new menu items

🔵 The new goodies go on sale Oct. 8

How old do you feel? Spongebob Squarepants turns 25 years old this year.

To celebrate this silver anniversary, Wendy’s, Nickelodeon, and Paramount have teamed up to launch two new “under the sea” items to the fast-food chain’s menu, the restaurant announced.

This collaboration will bring food items inspired by the iconic animated series starring the loveable yellow sea sponge, Patrick the starfish, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Gary the snail, Plankton, and Sandy Cheeks, the squirrel.

Starting Oct. 8, sea dogs and landlubbers alike, can enjoy Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab, and its Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

Wendy's Wendy's loading...

The Krabby Patty Kollab

The Krabby Patty Kollab burger is Wendy’s take on the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom (where Spongebob Squarepants and his friends live), in restaurants nationwide and on the Wendy’s app.

The Krabby Patty Kollab burger features a quarter pound of Wendy’s “fresh, never frozen beef,” two slices of melty American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted bun.

The secret sauce makes sense, of course, since Krabby Patties are the most popular burger served at the Krusty Krab restaurant in Bikini Bottom. There have been many storylines centered around the secret formula for the burger.

attachment-WendysOldBridge loading...

The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty

Wendy’s Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is a whimsical take on the first lines of the Spongebob Squarepants theme song. “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants.”

This treat is Wendy’s iconic vanilla Frosty with a pineapple mango flavored puree swirl, a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor.

“Wendy’s pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we’re looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence,” said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio.

It’s not clear how long both items will be on Wendy’s menu, so order up!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom