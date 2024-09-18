New shots available: NJ flu and COVID season is coming

⚫ The fall virus season is approaching

⚫ Vaccination is available now in New Jersey for flu and COVID

⚫ Protection against RSV is available for certain demographics

Summer is headed out, and respiratory illnesses are bound to move in.

Medical professionals in the Garden State are bracing for a triple threat of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

School is back in session, and cooler temperatures will be bringing people indoors, meaning germs will have a much easier time moving from one victim to the next.

Health experts say families should start making a plan now for vaccination, ahead of the fall virus season. Updated shots for both flu and COVID are available in New Jersey.

"People say, 'I got that last year, I don't need it.' But both of them are clever viruses, and so they change a bit from year to year," Dr. Elena Fuentes-Afflick, chief scientific officer with the Association of American Medical Colleges, told New Jersey 101.5.

Should I get a flu shot?

The CDC recommends the 2024-2025 flu vaccine for anyone who's 6 months of age and older.

The goal of the shot is to reduce one's risk of contracting the virus, but it can also limit the symptoms should a vaccinated individual still come down with the flu.

September and October are considered the best times for vaccination.

As of now, seasonal flu activity remains low nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In New Jersey, flu activity can ramp up in late fall or even as late as January.

Should I get a COVID shot?

An updated COVID-19 vaccine is also recommended for individuals aged 6 months and older.

When booking an appointment, individuals will likely have a choice of vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer, for example).

"Protection from COVID-19 vaccines declines over time," the CDC says. "Receiving an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine can restore and enhance protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States."

According to the CDC, people who received a 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine saw greater protection against illness and hospitalization than those who did not.

It is safe to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines during the same visit, the CDC says.

The Garden State has been handling a COVID surge since early June, with thousands of new positive cases reported weekly, according to the New Jersey Department of Health's dashboard.

So far in 2024, more than 1,400 deaths in New Jersey can be attributed to COVID, the dashboard says.

"We are all tired of the pandemic ... but the virus is still out there," Fuentes-Afflick said.

Anyone looking for a vaccine can use this site to find local options.

RSV protection

RSV can be particularly dangerous for infants and older adults. There are protective measures available for both demographics.

Adults 60 years of age and older are being advised to receive a single dose of RSV vaccine. Individuals should speak to their doctor about the vaccine.

There are two options for infants: a vaccine given to the mother while the baby is still in the womb. or preventive antibodies given to the baby.

The RSV vaccine may be given at the same time as other vaccines, the CDC says.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5