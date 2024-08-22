New rules: Mental health pros must join SWAT during NJ standoffs

🚓 NJ attorney general announces new rules for standoffs

🚓 Police are now encouraged to slow down engagements

🚓 Comes days after family of Jersey City man shot during standoff files lawsuit

When police respond to tense standoffs in New Jersey, mental health professionals will now have to join them.

That's just one of the new rules in a list of updated guidelines for law enforcement called to situations with barricaded suspects. The additions to the state's Use of Force policy were laid out by the Attorney General's Office on Thursday.

Suspects in standoffs are often experiencing behavioral or mental health crises, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

"Our goal is to provide first-responders with the tools to slow and stabilize these standoffs, empowering officers to navigate the dangerous first minutes of these encounters, so proper resources can be deployed to intervene and resolve the situations safely without force, significant injuries, or death," said Platkin.

Slowing down NJ police standoffs

Under the new guidelines, officers who respond to a standoff should wait until "appropriate resources" arrive.

That includes a mental health specialist who will give recommendations to the SWAT negotiator and speak directly with the barricaded individual.

SWAT teams will have to conduct drills with the specialist at least four times a year — once per quarter.

Police are also now encouraged to disengage by delaying or leaving the standoff altogether if continued contact could create an unreasonable or unnecessary risk.

They are directed to consider whether mental health providers or local community groups can play a role in de-escalating a situation.

Family of Jersey City man shot files lawsuit

Andrew "Drew" Washington, 52, was shot by Jersey City police officers after a standoff that lasted over 30 minutes, according to the OAG.

Medical personnel called police to Washington's apartment on Aug. 27, 2023. Bodycam footage showed that officers forced their way inside and Washington went at them with a knife. Washington was shot twice.

The man's family said in a new federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that Washington, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was experiencing a mental health crisis and police failed to de-escalate the situation, the New Jersey Monitor reported.

Washington's family said they called a hotline for mental health professionals. Instead of experts, paramedics not trained in mental health responded followed by police, according to the lawsuit.

“Drew was in need of mental health services. Instead, he received a law enforcement response that ultimately killed him," the lawsuit said, according to the report.

