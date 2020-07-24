Let’s face it, there has been more disorder in New Jersey over the past four months than there has been in the history of our state. It’s life during wartime, only without a war. And many towns, unfortunately, are feeling the brunt of this mass confusion. Lately, we have become accustomed, because of all of the chaos surrounding rioting and “pandemic-omg” to allowing inmates to run the asylum.

Point Pleasant Beach is a beautiful town with an idyllic beachfront that does not want to be the next victim of the mess that can ensue when there is no respect for authority or rules in a town. And over the past five years, they have seen horrible behavior on their beaches. Couple that with the rising anti-police sentiment we have seen of late and you’ve got a recipe for mayhem. The rising tensions between the authorities and beach goers all culminated this week in a new set of regulations set forth by the town.

According to an article by Ryan Bussell on nj1015.com, Mayor Paul Kanitra said on Facebook that the Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council had enacted new policies that would “stem the tide of disrespect that has been left unchecked for the past five years or so." The new rules, the mayor assured, will not change the general beach-going experience much.

But, according to the piece, he also asserted that, “those who come here to disrespect our town, our residents and our natural resources should take this as a clear message that we have the resolve to do whatever is necessary to stop you from your heinous behavior. This cannot and will not be allowed to continue."

Here are the new Beach regulations as set forth by the Mayor and Borough Council of Point Pleasant Beach:

Beaches will operate 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fishermen and surfers can enter the beach after hours as long as they remain to fish or surf.

No littering on the beach or boardwalk.

No selling food or drinks without a license.

No loud noise or music or profane or indecent language.

No alcohol or glass containers or bottles.

No dogs until Oct. 1.

No refusing to heed directions by lifeguards regarding bathing or social distancing.

No smoking or vaping.

No coolers larger than 13 inches or 9 quarts.

No serving or warming trays.

No canopy style sun shades larger than 7 by 7 feet.

No tents of any size.

No baby tents larger than 36 inches.

No umbrellas or collapsible circular shades bigger than 8 feet or with grounding lines or tethers.

No tables or stands.

No cooking.No drones.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

