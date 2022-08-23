New police video shows dozens of guns found at NJ hospital

SECAUCUS — Newly released police bodycam footage shows nearly 40 firearms that authorities say were found in a closet at Hudson Regional Hospital last month.

Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was arrested on Aug. 7 at Newark Liberty International Airport. Secaucus police said K9s detected the firearms in the closet in Alonalayoff's office while they were searching the premises after an unrelated bomb threat. Police Chief Dennis Miller said the bomb threat was a hoax.

The bodycam footage, first obtained by the Hudson County View, shows the guns laid out on a table alongside an opened case. The video was reportedly released without audio.

One officer is seen unloading one firearm with a scope and clearing the weapon before placing it on the table with the others. He then returns to the closet to grab another case.

A Secaucus cop places a cleared firearm on the table at Hudson Regional Hospital. (Hudson County View on Youtube) A Secaucus cop places a cleared firearm on the table at Hudson Regional Hospital. (Hudson County View on Youtube) loading...

Police said they found over three dozen handguns, shotguns, and rifles including:

11 handguns of various calibers

27 rifles/shotguns

A Kriss Vector .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine

A 14-round high-capacity handgun magazine.

“The unsecured storage of a large cache of weaponry, especially in this location, certainly creates a risk to public safety,” Miller said at the time of Alonalayoff's arrest.

While police said Alonalayaoff was a marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital, a statement from the hospital said he was a consultant, not an employee.

"The presence of weapons in a hospital is inexcusable beyond comprehension and contradicts our mission of care," the hospital told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Includes previous reporting from Dan Alexander.

