New ping pong concept opens in New Jersey

Everyone needs a hobby. Something that you can do on the weekends, or after work just to take your mind off of life for a little while. And in North Jersey, you're going to have the chance to do that now.

According to Boozyburbs, PingPod, a ping pong concept, has opened up in Fort Lee.

The facility boasts four ping pong tables in a 1900 square foot space. According to PingPod cofounder David Silberman in the boozyburbs article:

"PingPod’s presence will add a recreational activity to the commercial mix – something to do before or after a meal or a movie – a safe and comfortable space for all people from retired adults to young families. PingPod’s appeal ranges from casual players looking for social play to expert players training for their next tournaments.”

This concept has the ability to do just that. You don't have to be training for your next tournament to play here, you can casually play with friends as an activity after dinner.

It allows for you to pick up a new hobby and get competitive with friends.

Growing up and all throughout college I was an avid ping pong player, so this was an idea that really caught my eye.

And I know what you're thinking, what if the tables are too crowded and I have to wait every time I go there?

Well, PingPod has an app (the PingPod app) that allows you to register before you even get there. Reserve your table to ensure you can play right away, and they even provide you with your own paddle and ball!

