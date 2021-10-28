New juice bar franchise opens its first New Jersey location

Pure Green, a smoothie and cold pressed juice bar, has opened its first New Jersey store as it expands in the US.

The new location is in the Mercer Mall on Route 1 in Lawrenceville. Pure Green’s offerings include “immunity boosting cold pressed juices, wellness shots, superfood smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, and more.” Ok, I don’t know what some of those things are, but I am sure that they are purported to be good for you. Some of their other offerings are steel-cut oatmeal bowls, superfood toasts, and juice cleanses.

According to the Pure Green website, “We source the most nutrient-rich superfoods on the planet and we formulate them into products with unparalleled taste.” They say that their mission is to “build communities around the globe by connecting people with superfoods.”

Pure Green founder and CEO Russ Franklin told NJ.com, “This is all happening at a time when consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of their health due to the ongoing pandemic. We look forward to bringing our immunity boosting menu options, packed with real, whole ingredients, to the Princeton area.”

Pure Green was founded in 2014 in New York and since has expanded to 19 nationwide locations, with 30 more planned to open by the end of the year. “No one anticipated the impact that COVID-19 would have on the restaurant industry in 2020,” says Franklin. “With many businesses being forced to close their doors, we were fortunate enough to not only weather the storm, but undergo tremendous expansion with the support of industry partners, angel investors and fans.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

New Jersey's favorite 'old school' sitcom