New Jersey’s top spot for fried chicken is off the beaten path

Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!

Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures.

Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a good piece of fried chicken just hits differently.

According to Only In Your State, The Chicken Coop has the absolute best fried chicken in the entire state.

This is a place that even I hadn't heard of until a few short weeks ago, but my mouth is watering just thinking about it now.

It's a place that sells impeccably tasty fried chicken that's been dusted with a secret blend of herbs and spices that would make even the Colonel blush.

I've been told you also have to try the Fried Jojo's which are a combination of potato wedges and french fries fried in the same spices as the chicken.

Also, what got me excited was the "Beanie Weenies."

It's like the beans and weenies you'd eat as a kid but instead of hot dogs, it's made with smoked Kielbasa!

So where is this magical place?

You'll have to travel out to Columbus, but it's worth the ride.

It's located in building 5 of the Columbus Farmers market and in addition to getting some tasty fried chicken to go they also cater.

If you're doing some holiday shopping at the Farmers Market, be sure to swing in for lunch!

I've said it before, and I'll say it again but I think that ACME has some of the best fried chicken around — in New Jersey, there are so many options for good fried chicken.

Some people say that the best fried chicken comes from Kelsey's Southern Kitchen in Atlantic City.

Others say that you can get the most mouthwatering fried chicken at Treesy's Catering in Blackwood.

Both of those places are good and there are still a ton of places in New Jersey that have amazing fried chicken like Chegg, Chicken Town, or Vonda's Kitchen.

Who Sells The Best Fried Chicken In New Jersey?

