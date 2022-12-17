New Jersey’s top signature food named — Do you agree?

I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I was surprised.

It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.

It's almost inevitable that the signature New Jersey food will always be pork roll.

Let me start by saying I love pork roll. And I love its association with the Garden State.

But as a person who absolutely loves all the great food New Jersey has to offer, it drives me crazy to see in article after article pork roll being treated like the only food around here.

Yes, we love it, and yes a pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich is a very New Jersey thing, but here's a news flash. We do eat other things.

How can you ignore the fact that we are the home to the greatest pizza on the planet? And let's not forget the best bagels, too.

And, by the way, New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, and also the home of the greatest Italian restaurants in the universe.

So, please don't tell me, Far & Wide, that you're going to say pork roll is our signature food. Guess what? To my surprise, they didn't.

You must be thinking that I was thrilled and relieved, and I was. Until I saw what they did list as our signature food. Saltwater taffy.

Ugh.

