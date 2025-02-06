🍲 The list features many counties

Let's be honest, no wintry day is complete without a comforting, steaming bowl of soup. Bonus points if it's a recipe that's been in the family for decades.

A soup can be as simple or complex as you want it to be, making it the go-to in my kitchen. But what if you're particularly hungry? Easy, you simply add more protein to the pot or choose a side to level up the meal.

Soups aren't the most demanding meals to assemble, but like with any food, you need to allow time to make it happen. Life can get too busy, as we all know, which is why I assembled your guide to the best soup locations throughout New Jersey.

The majority of the businesses rotate their selections, offering the perfect opportunity to go there more than once. The list features 10 counties to maximize convenience.

Did your go-to business make our list?

New Jersey's top 10 spots for soup Many soup destinations are featured, so find the one closest to you! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

