New Jersey’s six food banks set to receive millions in aid

Some good news for New Jersey food banks.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will distribute $10 million from the American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds to emergency feeding organizations throughout the state, said Secretary Douglas Fisher.

The amount given to each of the six operations is based on the number of people they serve, Fisher said.

The food banks set to receive aid are as follows:

Community Food Bank of New Jersey — $5.3 million

Food Bank of South Jersey — $1.5 million

Fulfill — $1.5 million

Mercer Street Friends — $1.1 million

NORWESCAP— $300,000

Southern Regional Food Distribution Center — $300,000

"These funds come at an important time for each of the emergency feeding organizations and will allow more food insecure New Jersey residents to have access to nutritious meals," Fisher said.

The $10 million is in addition to the $35 million allocated to food banks through the COVID Relief Fund and the funds the state has distributed through food and hunger programs.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey, with locations in Hillside in Union County and Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County, will work with over 1,000 partner agencies to serve 15 of New Jersey's counties.

Fulfill is based in Neptune and serves Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The Food Bank of South Jersey is in Pennsauken in Camden County and also serves Burlington, Gloucester, and Salem counties.

Mercer Street Friends is in Ewing in Mercer County.

NORWESCAP is located in Phillipsburg in Warren County and also serves Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, and Sussex counties.

The Southern Regional Food Bank is in Vineland and serves Cumberland County.

NJ towns and their nicknames