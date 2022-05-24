New Jersey’s secret beach is actually called ‘Secret Beach’

The unofficial start of summer is just days away. If you're planning to head to one of the usual hot spots, you know you can expect big crowds.

The ocean water temperature is hovering somewhere around 57 degrees, which would only be appealing to young kids who will swim in just about anything.

The parking lots, boardwalks and beaches will probably be packed with people eager to finally enjoy the warm weather after a rough winter and cool and wet spring.

On Google maps, it's actually called "Secret Beach."

It's about as out-of-the-way you can get at the Jersey Shore due to the fact that it is at the back end of the tip of Long Beach Island.

It faces the open Atlantic Ocean but is technically in the Barnegat Bay. The beach gets plenty of clean ocean water with every tide, without all the development and crowds. You can find couples trying to find seclusion and the occasional dog walker.

Since there is only one way on and off LBI and this place is 9 miles north of the bridge access and then a quiet left turn off of the main road, it takes a little effort to find it, but you have GPS.

It's at the dead end of Sunset Boulevard and there is no "official" parking so just park near the median of the road before the "no parking beyond this point" signs. Shhhhh! Enjoy!

